BRIEF-Ismailia Development and Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss EGP 438,305 versus loss of EGP 593,328 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pu9ftV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 Britain's High Court on Friday granted a request for permission to bring judicial proceedings relating to a scheme set up by Britain's financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold interest rate hedging products.
Judge Kenneth Parker granted an application for a judicial review of the compensation scheme filed by law fim Mishcon de Reya on behalf of its client Holcroft Properties, a nursing home operator, in a case relating to the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps to the company by Barclays.
* Q1 net profit 20.2 million dirhams versus 18.1 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: