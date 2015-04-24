* Judge grants application for judicial review of process
* Decision could lead to overhaul of compensation scheme
* Banks have so far paid out $2.7 billion compensation
* Scheme has been criticised by MPs, campaigners
(Adds details, comment from judge, lawyer)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 24 The High Court in London gave
permission on Friday for a judicial review of a scheme set up by
Britain's financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold
interest rate hedging products, potentially leaving banks with a
bigger compensation bill.
Judge Kenneth Parker granted an application by law firm
Mishcon de Reya, which is acting on behalf of Holmcroft
Properties, a nursing home operator, in a case relating to the
alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps by Barclays.
The decision could lead to an overhaul of the compensation
scheme, leading to banks facing a significantly higher bill to
compensate customers than the 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion)
they have so far paid out.
"From the perspective of our client, we now have the
opportunity to argue a case for appropriate compensation that is
commensurate to his loss," said James Oldnall, the partner at
Mishcon de Reya who led the case for the claimant.
Mishcon de Reya specifically questioned the role of
so-called independent assessors in the compensation process --
in this case KPMG, which is the defendant in the case.
KPMG, Barclays and the FCA declined to comment.
The FCA set up a compensation scheme in 2012 having reached
an agreement with banks including Barclays, HSBC,
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
for them to review thousands of cases for possible mis-selling.
The products were meant to protect smaller companies against
rising interest rates, but when rates fell the companies had to
pay extra charges, typically running to tens of thousands of
pounds. They also faced hefty penalties to extricate themselves
from the deals, which most said they were not aware of.
The FCA scheme relied on banks themselves deciding who was
eligible for compensation. Banks worked with assessors, often
large accountancy firms, which, while independent, were
appointed by the banks themselves.
The process quickly attracted criticism with many small
firms complaining that their compensation was inadequate or that
they were offered alternative hedging products they didn't want
or excluded from the process altogether on technicalities.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee called for an
independent review of the process while the Bully-Banks campaign
group has also sought a judicial review.
Judge Parker said the level of public interest in the affair
was a factor in his decision.
"It is plain from everything that has been heard today that
this matter is one of very considerable general public interest.
I am not allowing the claim to proceed solely because of that
factor but it does seem to me a factor that the court should
take into account," he said.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Sinead Cruise
and Greg Mahlich)