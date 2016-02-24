LONDON Feb 24 Banks accused of mis-selling of interest rate swaps may escape having to pay out more in redress to clients after a High Court in London on Wednesday dismissed an application to review the handling of the compensation process.

The application was made by law firm Mishcon de Reya, acting on behalf of Holmcroft Properties, a nursing home operator, in a case relating to alleged mis-selling of interest rate products by British bank Barclays.

Mishcon de Reya questioned the role of so-called independent assessors in the compensation process, in this case KPMG , which was the defendant in the case.

The court ruling said there was clear evidence that KPMG carried out the task they had been required to do.

James Oldnall of Mischcon de Reya, who handled the case, said they were disappointed with the decision, but said it offered grounds for an appeal and they would apply to do.

"Whilst it is a shame that our client must continue to fight for fair compensation for his losses, this is by no means the end of the road."

KPMG said: "We welcome the decision of the court which confirms the quality of the work we have carried out as an independent reviewer."

The Financial Conduct Authority also said it welcomed the decision. Barclays said it was satisfied with the ruling.

Banks have already paid out some 2.1 billion pounds in compensation so far for the interest rate hedging scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority set up a compensation scheme in 2012, having reached an agreement with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland for them to review thousands of cases for possible mis-selling.

But many small companies complained that the compensation was inadequate, or they were offered alternative hedging products instead, or excluded from the process on technicalities.

The products were meant to protect firms against rising interest rates, but when rates fell the companies had to pay extra charges, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds. They also faced hefty penalties to extricate themselves from the deals, which many said they were unaware of.

The FCA scheme relied on banks themselves deciding who was eligible for compensation. Banks worked with assessors, often large accounting firms, which, while independent, were appointed by the banks themselves.

Parliament's Treasury Select Committee had called for an independent review of the process.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Jane Merriman; editing by Katharine Houreld)