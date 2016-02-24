LONDON Feb 24 Banks accused of mis-selling of
interest rate swaps may escape having to pay out more in redress
to clients after a High Court in London on Wednesday dismissed
an application to review the handling of the compensation
process.
The application was made by law firm Mishcon de Reya, acting
on behalf of Holmcroft Properties, a nursing home operator, in a
case relating to alleged mis-selling of interest rate products
by British bank Barclays.
Mishcon de Reya questioned the role of so-called independent
assessors in the compensation process, in this case KPMG
, which was the defendant in the case.
The court ruling said there was clear evidence that KPMG
carried out the task they had been required to do.
James Oldnall of Mischcon de Reya, who handled the case,
said they were disappointed with the decision, but said it
offered grounds for an appeal and they would apply to do.
"Whilst it is a shame that our client must continue to fight
for fair compensation for his losses, this is by no means the
end of the road."
KPMG said: "We welcome the decision of the court which
confirms the quality of the work we have carried out as an
independent reviewer."
The Financial Conduct Authority also said it welcomed the
decision. Barclays said it was satisfied with the ruling.
Banks have already paid out some 2.1 billion pounds in
compensation so far for the interest rate hedging scandal.
The Financial Conduct Authority set up a compensation scheme
in 2012, having reached an agreement with banks including
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland for them to review thousands of cases
for possible mis-selling.
But many small companies complained that the compensation
was inadequate, or they were offered alternative hedging
products instead, or excluded from the process on
technicalities.
The products were meant to protect firms against rising
interest rates, but when rates fell the companies had to pay
extra charges, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds.
They also faced hefty penalties to extricate themselves from the
deals, which many said they were unaware of.
The FCA scheme relied on banks themselves deciding who was
eligible for compensation. Banks worked with assessors, often
large accounting firms, which, while independent, were appointed
by the banks themselves.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee had called for an
independent review of the process.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Jane Merriman; editing by
Katharine Houreld)