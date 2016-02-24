LONDON Feb 24 London's High Court has dismissed
an application to look into the way accounting firm KPMG
reviewed a case relating to alleged mis-selling of interest rate
products by British bank Barclays.
The court said on Wednesday that there was no basis that
KPMG had been in breach of any public law duty and that there
was clear evidence they had carried out the task they were
required to do.
The High Court gave permission in April 2015 for a judicial
review of a scheme set up by Britain's financial regulator to
compensate small firms mis-sold interest rate hedging products.
The application was made by law firm Mishcon de Reya, acting
on behalf of Holmcroft Properties, a nursing home operator.
