(Corrects water temperature to 50 degrees Farenheit from 41
degrees and corrects spelling of Celsius)
LONDON, April 6 Away from central London's
hustle and bustle, a group of intrepid swimmers from the
Serpentine Swimming Club (SSC) complete a morning ritual of
plunging into the chilly waters of Hyde Park.
From 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) each day come rain or shine - or
even ice - members enjoy the refreshing temperatures of the
Serpentine Lido while others start their commute to work,
sharing the dark waters in one of the city's largest parks with
a few inquisitive swans.
On Thursday, a black board by the side of the pool warned
the waters were a cool 50 degrees Farenheit (10 degrees Celsius)
with a dog watching from the pontoon as the swimmers jumped in.
"Swimming pools are hot, sweaty, there is a lot of noise.
People who like swimming usually like swimming outside," the
club's President Robin Hunter Coddington said. "We don't like
wetsuits."
"If you like swimming, the fewer clothes the better."
The SSC is the oldest swimming club in Britain, the Royal
Parks said, with the club organising races on Saturdays for
potential new recruits.
(Reporting by Marine Hass)