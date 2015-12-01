BRIEF-Carnival Group International Holdings to place up to 300 mln new shares
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
LONDON Dec 1 Britain sold 3.25 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) of a 0.125 percent 2046 index-linked gilt at a syndicated sale, having attracted orders of around 13 billion pounds, a bookrunner on the transaction said on Tuesday.
The bond was priced 1.25 basis points above the similar 0.125 percent 2044 linker.
HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and UBS acted as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
* Unit as purchaser, Take Billion as vendor and Cheung as guarantor to vendor entered into EP acquisition agreement