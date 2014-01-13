LONDON Jan 13 Two men from Birmingham have been
arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences relating to
activities in Syria, police said on Monday.
The men, both aged 21, were detained at Heathrow Airport On
Monday afternoon after arriving back in Britain on a flight from
Istanbul.
They are believed to have travelled to Syria last May, the
West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit said in a statement.
"We took action this afternoon in order to ensure we can
properly understand what activities these men have been engaged
in whilst in Syria, not because they posed any imminent threat
to the public," said Unit head, Detective Chief Supt Kenny Bell.
No further details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Sarah Young)