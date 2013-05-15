LONDON May 15 Foreign-managed companies trading
on Britain's junior stock market will be subject to stricter
takeover rules come September, the UK Takeover Panel said on
Wednesday.
The panel's takeover code currently applies to companies
listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) only
if they were incorporated in the UK and if their central
management is located in the country.
From Sept. 30, however, the central management test will
cease to exist, bringing AIM-listed foreign-run companies under
the same regulations as those listed on the main market.
The code places limits on how many shares of a target
company can be bought by a bidder before a cash offer has to be
made to the target's other shareholders. The offer must be at
the highest price in the 12 months before the takeover was
announced.
It also demands that the target company appoints an
independent adviser to counsel shareholders and also gives
employees and pension scheme trustees a right to offer an
opinion on the effects of an offer.
Any deals seen as favourable to certain shareholders are
banned and companies involved in a deal are subject to stringent
reporting and disclosure rules.
Kate Ball-Dodd, corporate partner at international law firm
Mayer Brown, welcomed the move but said it is too soon to tell
whether enforcing such rules on the many foreign-managed
companies listed on AIM will crimp lucrative merger and
acquisition activity or deter foreign companies from listing
their shares in London.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)