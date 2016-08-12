LONDON Aug 12 Two Turkish sailors were jailed
for a total of 42 years on Friday after their attempt to smuggle
a huge haul of cocaine into Europe was thwarted, partly due to
some swift international co-operation between Britain and
Tanzania.
Some 3.2 tonnes of cocaine, the biggest class A drug find
ever made in Britain, was found on a ship intercepted off the
east coast of Scotland last year.
Drugs worth 512 million pounds ($664 million) were being
shipped over to the Netherlands, prosecutors said, after
travelling from South America via Guyana and Tenerife.
British authorities intercepted the cargo off the coast of
Aberdeen in April 2015 after the go-ahead from Tanzania, where
the ship was registered, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)
said.
"Although there was strong intelligence that the boat was
carrying a large volume of drugs, it could not be boarded in
international waters by the UK authorities without the
permission of the Tanzanian government - something they had
never previously granted," the CPS said in a statement.
But the CPS's Criminal Justice Advisor in Tanzania managed
to obtain authority "from the highest political level" within 24
hours, it added.
"Without the swift actions of our Criminal Justice Adviser
there was a high risk that the vessel may have escaped and we
would never have been able to bring these men to justice," said
Sue Patten, Head of the CPS International Justice and Organised
Crime Division.
The traffickers had hidden the drugs, wrapped in 128 bales
together weighing as much as a grown elephant, in a tank deep
within the hull of the vessel.
"This was one of the most intricate concealments we've ever
encountered," said Tony McMullin, a regional director at
Britain's Border Force.
Captain Mumin Sahin, 47, and first officer Emin Ozmen, 51,
from Istanbul were sentenced to 22 and 20 years in prison
respectively at the High Court in Glasgow.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Stephen Addison)