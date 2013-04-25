By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, April 26
LONDON, April 26 UK lawmakers criticised the
role of accounting firms in helping big companies avoid paying
tax and said in a report on Friday that close corporate
relationships with government raised concerns about undue
influence on tax policy.
Corporate tax avoidance has risen to the top of the
political agenda in Britain in the past year following reports
which showed some major companies paid little or no tax in the
country by shifting profits to tax havens.
While the four biggest accounting firms, KPMG,
Deloitte, Ernst & Young and
PricewaterhouseCoopers said they no longer advised on
aggressive tax avoidance plans, the Public Accounts Committee
said: "They are still devising complex schemes that look
artificial".
It went on to say the accounting firms were still prepared
to recommend tax arrangements which had as little as a 50
percent chance of being successful if challenged in court.
The report also questioned the way staff from the "Big Four"
were seconded to the government to help draft tax rules.
"The large accountancy firms are in a powerful position in
the tax world and have an unhealthily cosy relationship with
government," Committee chair Margaret Hodge said.
But the firms said they behaved ethically and that the
complexity of tax law was largely to blame for any appearance to
the contrary. They welcomed the committee's calls for the rules
to be simplified.
"We perform an essential function in the UK economy by
helping our clients navigate this complexity," Bill Dodwell,
Head of Tax Policy at Deloitte said.
The committee called on companies to disclose more
information about their tax affairs. The government has also
called for more disclosure but has said it wants this to be done
on a voluntary, rather than a mandatory, basis.