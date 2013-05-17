'Veep' and the art of nailing Washington politics, Trump or not
NEW YORK, April 9 "Veep" returns to HBO next week with a defeated female president painfully navigating her way back to public life after a year nursing her wounded psyche.
NEW YORK, April 9 "Veep" returns to HBO next week with a defeated female president painfully navigating her way back to public life after a year nursing her wounded psyche.
* Verstappen third after starting 16th By Abhishek Takle SHANGHAI, April 9 Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.