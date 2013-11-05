(Adds context)
LONDON Nov 5 Britain will sign on Tuesday an
information-sharing agreement with the Cayman Islands, one of
its overseas territories, to help British authorities improve
tax collection, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.
The step advances Britain's efforts to stamp out use of
offshore tax havens to launder money and hide wealth. Prime
Minister David Cameron used an international summit in June to
raise the profile of illegal global tax evasion.
"We will be signing this afternoon a tax information sharing
agreement with the Cayman Islands, the first ever with an
overseas territory," Osborne told parliament.
"As a result information on UK taxpayers held in the Cayman
Islands will automatically be provided to HMRC (Her Majesty's
Revenue and Customs) who will use it to collect the tax that is
due," he said.
The Cayman Islands and other British overseas territories
have become major international financial centres thanks to low
taxation, light-touch regulation and limited requirements for
those who invest there to disclose their business.
Last week Cameron said he would make public a British
register of company ownership details to help tax authorities
untangle deliberately complex structures used to hide wealth and
profits in low tax regimes abroad.
(Reporting by William James and Christina Fincher, editing by
Gareth Jones)