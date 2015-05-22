(This is part of a Special Report, "Britain's home-grown tax
By Tom Bergin
LONDON May 22 "Non-domiciled" status lets
British residents use offshore trusts to keep profits made on
British businesses out of reach of the tax authority. Here are
some of the non doms who have held assets offshore:
South-Africa born Abe Jaffe built automobile dealership
Currie Motors, which operates under the slogan "nice people to
do business with," into an operation with turnover of 170
million pounds ($266 million at current rates) before he died
in 2009. Currie Motors and his British property interests were
held by a Dutch holding company, Curfin Holdings BV, controlled
by a family trust. The value of Currie Motors and the property
assets at the time of his death was around 124 million pounds,
filings show. A spokesman said the structure was established in
the late 1970s "primarily for asset protection in an uncertain
South African political environment" and added the family paid
all the appropriate taxes.
A period living abroad and a U.S. father gave
London-born club owner Richard Caring non-dom status, he told a
newspaper in February. He bought UK property through companies
in tax havens that made profits of over 60 million pounds when
the assets were resold. A spokesman said: "Any offshore income
that has been made has been declared to the authorities... all
of his business deals are totally within the law."
Malawi-born Moni Varma founded rice producer Veetee Rice
in London in 1987. He told Reuters the company is worth "much
more than" 200 million pounds today. In the early 1990s he
transferred ownership of the group to a Bahamas company that was
owned by a family trust. Varma said the transfer was to
facilitate investment from partners and that he didn't see the
arrangement as tax avoidance. Nonetheless, he acknowledged the
structure would let him or his heirs avoid some taxes if the
business was sold. He also said that if he sold a stake in the
business, the proceeds would go to the trust which may use them
to invest in property or other assets in Britain, although he
may also remit some money for personal purposes, in which case
tax would be payable.
India-born metals trader Raj Bagri founded Metdist
Group in London in 1970 and through it, bought shares in the
London Metal Exchange. Shortly before the exchange was sold in
2012, generating a $290 million profit for Metdist, he shifted
ownership of Metdist to Malta. Bagri, a former member of the
House of Lords, resigned from the upper house in 2010 when non
doms were barred from sitting. He declined to comment.
Chichester-born Michael Ashcroft gave up his "non-dom"
status in 2010 so he could keep his Lords membership. In the
decade before, he held interests worth over 50 million pounds in
two UK businesses - British Car Auctions and Mavinwood Plc.
These were held via Swiss and British Virgin Island entities.
Ashcroft declined comment.
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
