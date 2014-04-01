By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 Hutchison Whampoa has
won a legal battle that will allow it to offset losses at its UK
mobile phone business against profits from other British
subsidiaries, setting a precedent that could allow other groups
to cut their tax bills.
A European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on Tuesday held
that British regulations covering "group relief" - the right to
share losses between affiliated companies for tax purposes -
were overly restrictive and broke European Union rules on the
freedom of companies to do business across the bloc.
Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison, controlled by one of
Asia's richest men, LiKa-shing, declined to say how much it
could save in tax as a result of the ruling.
However, the most recent period for which accounts are
available suggest that there will be limited benefit. At the end
of 2012 the group's profits from British interests were only a
fraction of the 5.9 billion pounds ($9.8 billion) of accumulated
losses reported by Hutchison 3G UK.
HM Revenue & Customs, the British tax authority, said in an
email that it would not appeal against Tuesday's ruling, which
had been expected after an ECJ advocate-general issued a report
in October saying that Britain had no right to restrict the
sharing of losses between group companies if the shared parent
resided in the European Union.
Hutchison's UK subsidiaries, which also include the Savers
chain of discount stores, the Superdrug pharmacy group and the
Port of Felixstowe, were mainly owned through a Luxembourg
holding company, lawyers said.
Accountants have said that that other companies could
benefit from the European court's ruling.
"The confirmation that the freedom of establishment of a
company is unaffected by the residence of its parent (if the
parent is within the EU), may have much wider application,"
Ernst & Young said in a note for clients late last year.
Hutchison Whampoa will now use the European decision to
apply for consortium tax relief in the British courts, said
Christian Salbaing, Deputy Chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Europe.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds)
