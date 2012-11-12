By Tom Bergin
LONDON Nov 12 UK lawmakers will quiz executives
of Starbucks, Google and Amazon on
Monday about how they have managed to pay only small amounts of
tax in Britain while racking up billions of dollars worth of
sales here.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is charged with
monitoring government financial affairs, has invited the
companies to give evidence amid mounting public and political
concern about tax avoidance by big international companies.
"It is hard for the ordinary person to believe it's fair,"
said Margaret Hodge, a member of parliament for the opposition
Labour party and chairman of PAC.
"It makes people incredibly angry in the current fiscal
climate," she added, in reference to the austerity measures
which large budget deficits have forced on the UK, and other
countries.
Britain and Germany last week announced plans to push the
Group of 20 economic powers to make multinational companies pay
their "fair share" of taxes following reports of large firms
exploiting loopholes to avoid taxes.
A Reuters report last month showed that Starbucks had paid
no corporation, or income, tax in the UK in the past three
years.
The world's biggest coffee chain paid only 8.6 million
pounds ($13.74 million) in total UK tax over 13 years during
which it recorded sales of 3.1 billion pounds.
Campaign group UK Uncut, which is opposed to government
austerity measures, and which has organised protests against
British telecoms operator Vodafone and pharmacist Boots
over their tax practices, said in a statement on Monday that
they planned to target Starbucks.
Starbucks said it followed the tax rules in every country
where it operates and sought to pay its fair share of taxes.
"We are committed to being transparent on this issue and
look forward to appearing before this committee," a spokeswoman
said.
Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead will give
evidence to the committee, as will Matt Brittin, Chief Executive
Officer of Google UK, and Andrew Cecil, Brussels-based Director
of Public Policy for Amazon, a PAC spokesman said.
Google's filings show it had $4 billion of sales in the UK
last year, but despite having a group-wide profit margin of 33
percent, its main UK unit had a tax charge of just 3.4 million
pounds in 2011.
The company avoids UK tax by channeling non-U.S. sales via
an Irish unit, an arrangement that allowed it to pay taxes at a
rate of 3.2 percent on non-U.S. profits. Amazon's main UK unit
paid less than 1 million pounds in income tax last year. The
company had UK sales worth $5.3-7.2 billion, filings show.
Amazon avoids UK taxes by reporting European sales through a
Luxembourg-based unit. This structure allowed it to pay a tax
rate of 11 percent on foreign profits last year - less than half
the average corporate income tax rate in its major markets.
Google declined to comment. Amazon did not respond to
requests for comment.
Hodge and former financial services minister Paul Myners
told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that the government should
consider a new revenue-based tax to ensure profits from UK sales
didn't go offshore.