LONDON Dec 9 A British tax on companies that
shift profits out of the country and into tax havens will target
inter-company fees for services such as the use of intellectual
property, according to draft legislation published on Wednesday.
Companies will also be required to report their potential
liability to the new tax, which will sit outside the existing
corporate tax system, under the changes outlined by finance
minister George Osborne last week.
Such a move could avoid legal challenges under existing tax
treaties with countries such as Ireland, a major conduit for
shifted profits.
Recouping cash is important to Osborne as Britain's public
finances have become a major issue in the run-up to national
elections in May.
Osborne said last week that he wanted to raise a further 5
billion pounds by tightening rules on tax avoidance.
Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of tax at accounting group ACCA,
said the 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) expected to be raised
by the new tax over the next five years was modest given the
size of the UK operations of the firms likely to be affected.
George Bull, a senior tax partner at accountancy firm Baker
Tilly, was also surprised by the low amount.
"Perhaps (Britain's tax department) has deliberately
downplayed these figures so that the move is seen less as a
'money spinner', and more about leading the reform of the
taxation of international corporates?" he said in a statement.
An opinion poll published on Wednesday showed the
announcement was popular among voters, with 59 percent of
respondents in a survey by polling firm ComRes for ITV News
saying they were in favour of the tax.
The Treasury said the 25 percent tax would be effective from
April 1, 2015, and would target conduit-type structures, such as
the "double-Irish" used by Google.
In that manoeuvre, Google denies having a taxable presence
in its main business in Britain and reports its annual UK
revenue of more than $5 billion in Ireland. It then pays most of
this to a Bermudan affiliate as a fee for using Google's
intellectual property.
Under the new rule, the charge paid to the Bermudan
affiliate could be reduced by the UK tax authority when
assessing how much profit is linked to UK activities.
ACCA's Roy-Chowdhury said legal challenges to the new
diverted profits tax would still be possible. "Just because the
UK says the DPT is not Corporation Tax, this does not mean that
other jurisdictions will accept it as such," he said.
