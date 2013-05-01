* Britain has made fighting tax evasion a priority
* Information to be shared among five European states
By David Milliken
LONDON, May 2 Tax havens such as Bermuda and the
Cayman Islands will work more closely with Britain and other
European countries to fight tax evasion, British finance
minister George Osborne said on Thursday.
With governments in most advanced economies short of tax
revenue after the financial crisis, pressure has been growing on
small territories with big banking sectors to lift bank secrecy
and do more to combat tax dodging and money laundering.
The United States has been in a lengthy dispute with
Switzerland over the latter's bank secrecy rules, while the
European Union also has turned up pressure on two of its smaller
members, Austria and Luxembourg.
Austria in turn has accused Britain and the United States of
shielding their own tax havens.
Now British overseas territories such as Bermuda, the Cayman
Islands and the British Virgin Islands - which are effectively
colonies with some self-government - will have to automatically
provide details the ownership of bank accounts, and about how
they are used, Britain's finance ministry said.
"This represents a significant step forward in tackling
illicit finance and sets the global standard in the fight
against tax evasion," Osborne said.
The information will be shared by Britain, Germany, France,
Italy and Spain, which agreed in June last year to work together
to combat tax evasion.
The Isle of Man also will be subject to the deal, but two
other major offshore centres, Jersey and Guernsey, have not yet
agreed to share information with countries other than Britain.
The other territories affected by the deal are the Caribbean
islands of Anguilla, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos.
Britain has made fighting tax evasion a priority while it
chairs the G8 group of advanced economies this year, and in two
weeks it will host a meeting of finance ministers from the bloc.
However, Britain also faces problems of its own in being
certain that companies comply with its tax laws.
A Reuters investigation published on Wednesday highlighted
inconsistencies in the way Google portrays its activities in
Britain, prompting lawmakers to demand the company's executives
and auditors appear before them.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)