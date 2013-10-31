* Britain to make company ownership register public
* Database aims to improve transparency, root out tax cheats
* Britain acting alone, hopes others will follow its lead
By William James
LONDON, Oct 31 British Prime Minister David
Cameron is set to announce on Thursday that he will make public
a new database of company ownership details designed to expose
international money laundering and tax evasion schemes.
The plan advances Cameron's efforts to push money laundering
and tax evasion to the top of the global agenda, and follows up
on a debate at a summit of eight of the world's wealthiest
states (G8) in June.
The "beneficial ownership register" goes beyond the current
registration of corporations and shareholders by untangling
deliberately opaque ownership structures to help tax authorities
track down those who are using low-tax regimes overseas to
illegally reduce their tax bills.
By making the data public, a decision taken after a
consultation with businesses and pressure groups over the last
few months, the government hopes to allow wider scrutiny and put
more pressure on firms and individuals seeking to hide wealth
and profits.
"For too long a small minority have hidden their business
dealings behind a complicated web of shell companies - and this
cloak of secrecy has fuelled all manners of questionable
practice and downright illegality," Cameron will say at a
conference in London later in the day.
"It's better for us all to have an open system which
everyone has access to - the more eyes that look at this
information, the more accurate it will be."
Cameron will urge other countries to follow suit.
At June's G8 summit he was unable to secure a concrete
agreement from leaders to guarantee they would take similar
steps, only a promise that they would draw up a plan to provide
more data on company ownership.
WELCOME PRECEDENT
However, campaigners said that by making the first move,
Britain had set a welcome precedent for others.
"This sets such an important global principle... You have to
have someone who makes a stand on principle and then gets the
world to follow. In this case it's the UK," said Gavin Hayman of
the anti-corruption group Global Witness.
Efforts to improve transparency in the European Union are
currently being debated, and recent legislative proposals in the
United States could tackle company ownership disclosure. Hayman
said neither was expected to quickly follow Britain's lead.
Cameron's efforts to clamp down on tax evasion have been
complicated by the fact that Britain is seen as a market leader
in providing access to offshore tax havens in former British
colonies.
"We've found the UK has been one of the pillars of financial
secrecy in the past so this is quite a significant shift,"
Hayman said.
In June the prime minister persuaded those territories to
sign up to international transparency protocols.
Government sources said the consultation with pressure
groups and businesses, which will be formally summarised by the
Business Innovation and Skills department early next year, had
seen a range of views but that many had lobbied for greater
transparency on ownership.
"Using the corporate veil to obscure underlying ownership
brings the corporate sector into disrepute and creates
significant opportunities for wrongdoing or criminal activity,"
said Roger Barker, spokesman for the Institute of Directors.
"Significant practical challenges remain in order to ensure
that any register of beneficial ownership is accurate and
robust, but we support government efforts to begin this
process."