* Database aims to improve transparency, root out tax cheats
* Register will cover companies, but not trusts
* Britain acting alone, hopes others will follow its lead
By William James
LONDON, Oct 31 A new database of company
ownership details, designed to expose international money
laundering and tax evasion schemes, will be opened up to public
scrutiny, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
The plan advances Cameron's efforts to push money laundering
and tax evasion to the top of the global agenda, and follows up
on a debate at the G8 summit of the eight of the world's
wealthiest states in June.
The "beneficial ownership register" goes beyond the existing
registration of corporations and shareholders by untangling
deliberately opaque ownership structures to help authorities
track down those who are using low-tax regimes overseas to
illegally reduce their tax bills.
By making the data public, a decision taken after a
consultation with businesses and pressure groups, the government
hopes to put more pressure on firms and individuals seeking to
hide wealth and profits.
"For too long a small minority have hidden their business
dealings behind a complicated web of shell companies - and this
cloak of secrecy has fuelled all manners of questionable
practice and downright illegality," Cameron said at an
conference in London promoting open governance.
Cameron urged other countries to follow suit.
At June's G8 summit he was unable to secure a concrete
agreement from leaders to guarantee they would take similar
steps, only a promise that they would draw up a plan to provide
more data on company ownership.
The question of how much tax corporations pay - especially
when the government has imposed cuts on ordinary people to
reduce Britain's debt pile - has been highlighted by disclosures
that companies such as Starbucks and Amazon pay little or no tax
into British coffers, provoking a public and political uproar.
While they operate within the rules to minimise their tax
burden, it is hoped the new register will shine a light on firms
illegally evading paying tax.
TRANSPARENCY
Britain's register will hold information on those who have
25 percent or more of a company's shares or voting rights, or
who otherwise control the way it is run, the government said.
However, Cameron confirmed it would not cover complex trust
structures which can also be used in tax avoidance schemes.
Campaigners said that by making the first move with the
register, Britain had set a welcome precedent for others.
"This sets such an important global principle ... You have
to have someone who makes a stand on principle and then gets the
world to follow. In this case it's the UK," said Gavin Hayman of
the anti-corruption group Global Witness.
Improved transparency in the European Union is being
debated, and legislative proposals in the United States could
beef up company ownership disclosure. Hayman said neither was
expected to quickly follow Britain's lead.
Cameron's attempts to cut tax evasion have been complicated
by the fact that Britain is seen as a market leader in giving
access to offshore tax havens in former British colonies.
"The UK has been one of the pillars of financial secrecy in
the past so this is quite a significant shift," Hayman said.
In June the prime minister persuaded those territories to
sign up to international transparency protocols.
Roger Barker, spokesman for the Institute of Directors, said
practical challenges remained, but supported government efforts
over the issue.
"Using the corporate veil to obscure underlying ownership
brings the corporate sector into disrepute and creates
significant opportunities for wrongdoing or criminal activity,"
he said.