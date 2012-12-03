LONDON Dec 3 Britain aims to raise more than 2
billion pounds ($3.2 billion) a year over the next two years by
tackling tax avoidance by multinational companies and rich
individuals with offshore accounts, the country's finance
ministry said on Monday.
The announcement coincides with a parliamentary report that
criticises British tax authorities for being too passive in
tackling international firms, and comes days before finance
minister George Osborne presents a half-yearly budget statement.
Britain's public finances are in a worse state than a year
ago, largely due to a shortfall in tax revenue caused by
economic weakness.
Public sector net borrowing, excluding some one-off factors,
needs to drop 1.2 percent to hit its target of 120 billion
pounds for the current tax year, but is currently 7.4 percent
higher than year earlier.
The finance ministry said that it hoped by spending an extra
77 million pounds on tax collection, officials would be able to
bring in some 2 billion pounds more a year. The funding comes on
top of an earlier 900 million pounds of spending on tax aimed at
collecting 7 billion pounds of unpaid tax.
An agreement reached with Switzerland earlier this year to
crack down on Britons with undeclared Swiss bank accounts was
expected to generate 5 billion pounds over the next six years,
the ministry added.
"While most taxpayers are doing their bit to help us balance
the books, it is unacceptable for a minority to avoid paying
their fair share, sometimes by breaking the law," Osborne said
in a statement.
"We are determined to tackle this problem and (tax
officials) are making good progress, but we are giving them
additional tools to bring in more."
Challenging multinational companies' transfer pricing
arrangements -- which can lead to their British subsidiaries
generating very little taxable profit -- would be the main use
of the new money, the finance ministry said.
Reforming international rules on corporation tax would also
be a big theme for Britain's presidency of the G7 and G8 groups
of major developed economies next year, the ministry added.