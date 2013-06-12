* Bermuda PM says not read to sign convention
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, June 12 Bermuda's premier is not ready
to sign an international transparency convention that he said
Britain's prime minister had planned to achieve ahead of the G8
summit in Northern Ireland next week, potentially scuppering a
broad deal.
Bermuda's Premier Craig Cannonier told Reuters on Wednesday
he was ready to accept wider sharing of information with
international tax authorities but was not ready to commit to
signing a convention already agreed by more than 50 countries.
"There's some clauses in there that we need to look at, that
may need to be adjusted, and ... our finance ministry is going
over it with a fine-tooth comb," Cannonier said in a telephone
interview.
A deal could give British Prime Minister David Cameron a
coup against tax campaigners who question Britain's commitment
to the issue, given the prominent role played by British
Overseas Territories in facilitating tax evasion, avoidance and
the hiding of stolen assets.
Cameron has invited the mainly Caribbean territories to
London in advance of his hosting the annual gathering of the G8
group of leading economies, at which he has put tax avoidance
and evasion high on the agenda.
Cameron previously said he would like the territories to
sign up to the convention but although they share Britain's
monarch as head of state, the British government's writ does not
extend to the self-governing states, so Cameron must rely on
persuasion to secure an agreement.
Murray Worth, a campaigner with the British anti-poverty
charity War on Want, said Cannonier's comments showed Cameron
needed to take a tougher line on the territories.
POTENTIALLY DAMAGING
Bermuda has no corporate income tax, which has helped it
become a major international centre for reinsurance. Many big
multinationals, including Google, also have
subsidiaries there.
The island denies being a tax haven but is regularly accused
of facilitating tax avoidance by large companies.
Multinationals typically park intellectual property (IP) in
letter-box companies on the island. These companies then charge
fat fees for the use of the IP to affiliates in countries where
the groups have big sales, thereby channelling profits to the
island, which levies no corporate income taxes.
Cannonier said it was unfair to blame Bermuda since it was
"only one link in the chain" but added the country could tighten
rules so that Bermuda-registered subsidiaries needed to have
more economic substance on the island to enjoy its tax benefits.
Cannonier said Bermuda already met most of the standards in
the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance
in Tax Matters, including having a register of beneficial owners
of companies that other tax authorities can check.
However, he said the convention, drafted by the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development, a body of mainly rich
nations, had potentially damaging elements for Bermuda.
War on Want said the convention did not go far enough and
told Cameron to push for greater transparency standards,
including on trusts as well as companies.
In May, the territories, which also include the Cayman
Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos
Islands, agreed to share taxpayer information with Britain,
France, Germany, Italy and Spain, but the convention will
include many more countries and more information.
Cannonier questioned whether Cameron would achieve broad
agreement from all the territories this week, to sign up to the
Convention.
However, a spokesman for the Cayman Islands government said
it had agreed on Friday to commit to the Convention. ()
A British government spokeswoman declined to say what kind
of deal Britain hoped to achieve this week. A spokesman for
Cameron added that the prime minister expected to continue to
see progress on transparency "in the context of the G8".