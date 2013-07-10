LONDON, July 10 Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz,
who are suing Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a
botched investigation into the property tycoon brothers, were
dealt a setback on Wednesday when Deutsche Bank objected to the
disclosure of some SFO documents.
The brothers believe documents held by the fraud-fighting
agency will prove it had no grounds to arrest them and so
strengthen their claim for damages.
The SFO has promised to hand over more than one million
documents relating to the case, but to date has produced only a
fraction of that number, after experiencing internal technology
problems and complications regarding the disclosure of
information provided by third parties.
Lawyers for Deutsche Bank, one of third parties
whose documents the SFO wants to pass on, said on Wednesday the
information obtained from it by the agency was confidential and
that this "imposes a complete bar to disclosure".
Deutsche Bank was the only third party to submit an
objection to the court on Wednesday, but the court was told
around 40 other entities, including a number of other banks,
have also been served with disclosure requests.
If Deutsche Bank is successful in blocking the release of
such documents, other parties may follow suit.
The judge, Justice Eder, said he would reach a judgment on
whether the SFO can hand over third party documents as soon as
possible. The ruling will be binding for all parties.
The Iranian-born Tchenguiz brothers, renowned for their
lavish lifestyles, brought their damages claim after the SFO
admitted serious failures in its three-year investigation into
the pair over links to the collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing bank
in 2008.
The brothers allege their arrest in 2011 damaged their
reputation and business relationships. A court later ruled the
SFO unlawfully obtained warrants for their arrest.
The SFO is due to hand over all relevant documents by Aug.
1. A trial to hear the damages claim is currently scheduled to
begin on May 9, 2014.