LONDON Nov 23 Britain's biggest telecoms
service providers have filed a complaint to media regulator
Ofcom demanding greater competition in the business broadband
market, where they say BT has an effective monopoly.
The UK Competitive Telecommunications Association (UKCTA),
said other companies should be allowed to lay their own cables
in BT ducts and use their own equipment to control BT cables,
saying it would improve service and encourage innovation.
The group, which includes firms such as Sky, EE
, TalkTalk, Virgin Media
and Vodafone, also said many consumers did not know who
was responsible for the network when services were disrupted.
BT's network business Openreach, which manages the national
telecoms network, continues to dominate the business end of the
market, 30 years after the company was privatised.
A BT spokesman said in a statement that forcing Openreach to
open up access to BT ducts would increase costs and that the
company was voluntarily publishing its service performance to
reflect its commitment to improving service.
"The UK has a vibrant wholesale business connectivity
market, with strong competition and innovation amongst a large
number of providers," he said.
