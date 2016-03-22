(Adds BT comment, share price reaction)
LONDON, March 22 BT, the owner of
Britain's biggest fixed-line network, must install business
lines more quickly and significantly cut the prices it charges
rivals to use them, the country's telecoms regulator said
Ofcom's demands on Tuesday come less than a month after it
said it would impose higher service standards on BT's networks
unit Openreach in its review of the communications market.
BT will have to install dedicated high-speed lines for
businesses in 46 working days by the end of March 2017, and 40
working days the following year, down from a current 48 days.
It would also have to reduce prices for the leased lines,
which are often used by companies such as Vodafone and
TalkTalk, and propose prices and terms for rivals to
install their own equipment to use its fibre connections, a
concept know as "dark fibre" by Sept 1.
Shares in BT fell to a five-month low of 440 pence on
Tuesday morning, before recovering most of the loss to trade
down 0.8 percent at 446 pence at 1137 GMT.
BT said it was committed to doing a better job for business
customers, but noted that the installation of high-speed
ethernet connections could be complex.
"The required ethernet price cuts and the introduction of
dark fibre will not help to underpin service improvement," BT
said in a statement.
Allowing rivals to use its fibre connections would introduce
an unnecessary layer of complexity and would deter others from
building their own fibre networks, it added.
