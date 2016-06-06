By Kate Holton
LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 A generation after "Cable Cowboy"
John Malone transformed the pay-TV sector in the United States,
he is back in the spotlight -- this time in Europe, where he is
plotting a role in the consolidation of the British telecoms
market.
Top of the billionaire rainmaker's wish list is what would
be a transformational deal between Liberty Global, the
London- and Denver-based cable operator Malone chairs, and
Britain's Vodafone. Combining their operations in Europe
would create the continent's biggest communications company with
broadband and mobile operations spanning several countries.
But with a market value of 61 billion pounds ($88
billion)and a wildly different approach to debt and dealmaking,
the blue-chip British mobile operator, the world's second
biggest, is not an easy fit.
Any attempt at a merger would also be complicated by
Malone's preference for owning large chunks of the voting rights
in his firms, meaning the 75-year-old may need to persuade
Vodafone to swap assets or do individual market deals instead.
"John would like to do something in Europe, but he doesn't
know what to do and is reluctant to give up his super votes
which would be the case with Vodafone," an industry executive
who knows Malone told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.
The executive added: "There aren't many deals out there.
There's smallish things they could do but nothing that is
transformative. Deal guys get frustrated when there aren't any
deals to do."
The two companies this year agreed a joint venture in the
Netherlands, a small market for both, in what was seen as a test
case for compatibility after they failed to agree a deal in any
other market despite months of negotiations.
The 50-50 joint venture after integration costs was valued
at around 3.5 billion euros in combined revenue and capital
expenditure. Vodafone paid 1 billion euros in cash to Liberty to
equalise ownership.
The larger prize could be back on the table after European
regulators last month blocked the sale of Britain's second
biggest mobile operator, O2, to CK Hutchison.
With O2 back in play, the asset, owned by Spain's Telefonica
, could be used as a bargaining chip.
"If Vodafone felt that Liberty was serious (about looking at
O2) they'd probably come back to the table," a top 10 Vodafone
investor told Reuters, asking not to be named because of company
policy.
He noted the talks in 2015 broke down over complications
over valuations, not over the overall strategic vision.
"When they were in talks I don't think there was any debate
around the strategic rationale or the size of the prize."
JOINING FORCES
Malone, the largest private landowner in the United States
with 2.2 million acres, has built his empire over more than 40
years of dealmaking in the cable and pay-TV industry.
His Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV
and broadband company, operating in more than 30 countries in
Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean through a series of
different brand names. In many of its markets, including Europe,
it would benefit from owning a mobile operator, however.
Vodafone boasts 462 million customers across Europe, Africa,
India, Turkey and Egypt, but only owns mobile in some of them
and could use its own fixed-line assets.
Investors in favour of combining the companies' European
operations say synergies would help address changed consumer
behaviour, where millions of people now watch entertainment on
mobile phones and through internet-connected TVs.
But although a deal may make sense on paper, analysts say
there are several serious obstacles to making it a reality.
Malone owns around 24 percent of Liberty's voting shares,
and merging Liberty and Vodafone's European bases would likely
dilute that control.
"For him to do a transformational deal but lose control,
it's not great," said one telecommunications banker, who asked
not to be named. "It's a bit like selling out without a
premium."
Arete analyst Steve Malcolm said the structure might not
work for some Vodafone shareholders.
"There are plenty of shareholders who probably wouldn't mind
him (Malone) having a lot of influence but there are some who
simply can't own shares in a company where they are subordinated
to a man who owns 5 percent of the equity," Malcolm said.
"The use of super voting shares means that Liberty Global
has a quirky capital structure. It works for a very loyal band
of Malone followers who are happy with the situation but it
doesn't always work in a more widely-held UK Plc-type of
company."
The two firms are also culturally different in other ways.
Vittorio Colao, who leads the FTSE-listed Vodafone, is much
more cautious about debt-fuelled deals than his American
counterpart. Vodafone had net debt of 29.2 billion pounds at the
end of March, compared with its market cap of 62 billion pounds.
In contrast, Liberty is highly geared. Liberty Global Group
had $45 billion of net debt, compared with a market
capitalisation of $38 billion. Combining all the debt issued
through its different brands, it is one of the biggest issuers
of sub-investment grade bonds in the world.
And then there is tax. The fact that Liberty is able to use
historical losses from its British operations to offset the tax
it pays as a group would likely complicate any attempt to go the
route of doing just a British deal.
Malone has said he believes the two firms would make a good
fit. For his part, Colao regularly dances around the question.
"I almost see two lines that tend to go to the same point in
the future," he told analysts in 2014. "So they're not parallel,
but when will these lines cross it depends on the evolution of
the company and the corporate strategies of two different
entities.
"I cannot say when and what will determine the crossing."
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
