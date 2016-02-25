LONDON Feb 25 BT will have to open up more of its network to rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, the regulator said, but it stopped short of recommending that Britain's biggest telecoms group should be split up.

Ofcom said BT should reduce its grip on the network that provides broadband to millions of British homes, both through BT's own services and those of rivals.

Competitors including TalkTalk, Vodafone and Sky, which rely on Openreach's lines to deliver broadband, wanted the regulator to split up the company, saying Openreach would not improve networks and service as part of BT.

Ofcom, however, stopped short of recommending a split, although it did not rule it out in future.

Chief Executive Sharon White said: "Today we've announced fundamental reform of the telecoms market - more competition, a new structure for Openreach, tougher performance targets, and a range of measures to boost service quality." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)