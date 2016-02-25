LONDON Feb 25 BT will have to open up
more of its network to rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing
faults, the regulator said, but it stopped short of recommending
that Britain's biggest telecoms group should be split up.
Ofcom said BT should reduce its grip on the network that
provides broadband to millions of British homes, both through
BT's own services and those of rivals.
Competitors including TalkTalk, Vodafone
and Sky, which rely on Openreach's lines to deliver
broadband, wanted the regulator to split up the company, saying
Openreach would not improve networks and service as part of BT.
Ofcom, however, stopped short of recommending a split,
although it did not rule it out in future.
Chief Executive Sharon White said: "Today we've announced
fundamental reform of the telecoms market - more competition, a
new structure for Openreach, tougher performance targets, and a
range of measures to boost service quality."
