* Openreach infrastructure must be opened to rivals
* BT dominance remains bone of contention
* Break-up remains possible in future -regulator
* BT shares up 3 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 25 BT will have to give
rivals greater access to its infrastructure to help improve high
speed broadband coverage and must meet tougher targets on fixing
faults in order to avoid a break-up of the former monopoly
group, industry watchdog Ofcom said on Thursday.
Rivals had lobbied hard to try and persuade Ofcom that
competition would be best served by completely separating BT's
Openreach 'local loop' network of connections to homes and
offices from the rest of the BT group.
But the regulator said in announcing the results of its
year-long industry review that for now full separation was not
seen as necessary, though it warned it reserved the right in the
future "to require BT to spin off Openreach as an entirely
separate legal entity, with its own shareholders."
Ofcom wants to improve a British broadband market in which
2.4 million homes can't get a minimum 10 megabits-a-second
service and only 2 percent has the gold standard of a fibre
connection which runs all the way into the home.
Its solution is to make BT reduce its grip on the network
that provides broadband to millions of homes - both through BT's
own services and those of rivals - and open up its
infrastructure so competitors can lay their own fibre lines if
they so wish.
TalkTalk, Vodafone and Sky, all of
which rely on the Openreach network to deliver broadband, say BT
puts its own financial and strategic interests above delivering
the best broadband. They wanted BT to be split up.
Ofcom did not take that step on Thursday, pushing for more
separation rather than divorce.
That came as a relief to shareholders and means BT retains
the stable cash flows provided by the unit.
BT shares closed up 4.7 percent at 479.8 pence,
outperforming the FTSE 100, which was up 2.2 percent,
and the Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms index which was up
3.3 percent.
"The worst case has apparently been averted, though
structural separation is still technically on the table, and we
think that while BT won't much like legal separation of
Openreach within its group, ultimately the company can live with
these proposals," Citi analysts said.
CUT THE MUSTARD
Ofcom said BT had put forward its own proposals to overhaul
Openreach, but they "did not cut the mustard".
"We will pursue, and hopefully succeed with, an option short
of ownership change which gets us as close as we can to the
benefits of independence and greater autonomy," Ofcom's Chief
Executive Sharon White told reporters.
"If we can't, we are clear the option we will then go back
to is structural."
BT's control of Britain's legacy telecoms networks has long
riled rivals, despite them having access on equal terms at
regulated prices.
Ofcom conceded that Openreach still had "an incentive to
make decisions in the interests of BT, rather than BT's
competitors, which can lead to competition problems", but its
solution favoured more independence.
TalkTalk Chief Executive Dido Harding said the regulator had
baulked at taking the obvious step.
"Ofcom is suggesting is that BT has a real and identifiable
reason to favour its own business while it owns Openreach, and
yet Ofcom is not moving to the obvious structural solution,
which is to separate out Openreach completely," she said.
'FUNDAMENTAL REFORM'
White said the regulator was proposing a "fundamental reform
of the telecoms market - more competition, a new structure for
Openreach, tougher performance targets and a range of measures
to boost service quality".
The new model might require Openreach to become a
ring-fenced subsidiary of BT Group, with its own purpose and
board members, Ofcom said.
However, BT Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said creating a
wholly owned subsidiary would involve a lot of work and money.
"At the end of the day, what is the difference in the outcome?"
he told reporters.
"The answer lies in ensuring the purposes and objective of
Openreach are properly identified and then they are measured at
a BT Group level."
BT's next wave of expansion in fast broadband hinges on
deploying GFast, a technology that squeezes higher data speeds
from the final length of copper line running into homes.
It has also promised more investment in running fibre lines
all the way into homes and businesses, if Openreach remains part
of BT.
"We should be thinking about outcomes, not be prescriptive
about the technology," Patterson said.
"Our plans would help ensure the UK remains the leading
digital nation in the G20 and we are keen to get on with the
job," he said on Thursday.
"They involve large-scale investment, however, and that
requires a high degree of regulatory clarity and certainty;
something that is missing at present."
