LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
has charged three senior former executives at Tesco
with fraud in its investigation into an accounting scandal at
the retailer, it said on Friday.
Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush and John Scouler, who were
suspended over the scandal, have been charged with fraud by
abuse of position, the SFO said in a statement.
Bush was managing director of Tesco UK, Rogberg was finance
director UK and Scouler was UK food commercial director.
The three have been asked to appear in court on Sept 22, the
SFO added, saying the investigation is ongoing.
