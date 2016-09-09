LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged three senior former executives at Tesco with fraud in its investigation into an accounting scandal at the retailer, it said on Friday.

Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush and John Scouler, who were suspended over the scandal, have been charged with fraud by abuse of position, the SFO said in a statement.

Bush was managing director of Tesco UK, Rogberg was finance director UK and Scouler was UK food commercial director.

The three have been asked to appear in court on Sept 22, the SFO added, saying the investigation is ongoing.

