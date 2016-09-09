(Adds statement from Carl Rogberg's solicitor)
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
has charged three former senior Tesco executives with
fraud in its investigation into accounting practices at the
country's biggest supermarket chain.
A 250 million pound ($333 million) overstatement of Tesco's
first-half profits in August 2014, due to booking deals with
suppliers too early, led to the suspension of eight senior
members of staff in the following months.
None of them commented at the time.
When Tesco revealed the overstatement, which was later
raised to 263 million pounds, it plunged the firm into the worst
crisis in its near 100-year history and led to a 4 billion pound
drop in the company's stock market value.
Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush and John Scouler have been
charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position and one
count of false accounting, the SFO said in a statement on
Friday, giving no further details of the charges.
Bush, 50, who was managing director of Tesco UK, Rogberg,
49, who was finance director UK and Scouler, 48, who was UK food
commercial director have been asked to appear at a London court
on Sept 22, the SFO said.
Hickman & Rose Solicitors, which is representing Bush, said
he was "extremely disappointed" by the SFO's decision.
"He is not guilty ... he will vigorously contest these
allegations and is confident he will be cleared of any wrong
doing," it said.
Norton Rose Fulbright, which is representing Carl Rogberg,
said "Our client, Carl Rogberg, has always denied any
wrongdoing. He will be vigorously contesting the charges to
prove his innocence."
Lawyers for Scouler, who is the commercial director of
telecoms company TalkTalk, were not immediately
available for comment.
The SFO, which launched its criminal investigation in
October 2014, said the alleged activity occurred between
February and September of that year. The SFO's statement said
its investigation into Tesco is ongoing.
Under SFO rules, if Tesco cooperates with the ongoing
inquiry, can show it has put measures in place to prevent any
further wrongdoing and agrees to terms, it could qualify for a
suspended prosecution, or deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).
The Tesco probe is seen as a key case for the SFO, an agency
established to deal with the most serious and complex fraud
cases, that has had a chequered record in securing white collar
convictions over its 28-year history.
The convictions of three former Barclays traders in London's
third, high-profile Libor trial in July after a bitterly-fought
case have helped silence some of its critics.
The SFO's statement also made no mention of Tesco's former
chief executive Philip Clarke who was sacked in July 2014.
Clarke, who has not commented since leaving Tesco, was
interviewed under caution last year as part of the SFO's
investigation.
Tesco said it has introduced a programme of extensive change
in the two years since Dave Lewis took over as CEO and could not
comment further.
Tesco agreed to pay $12 million in November 2015 to settle a
U.S. lawsuit brought by holders of the company's American
depository receipts, alleging breaches of federal securities
laws in connection with the overstatement of commercial income.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which polices
accountants, is still investigating accountants PwC into how the
firm audited Tesco's accounts in the run up to the scandal. PwC
declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7511 pounds)
