LONDON, Sept 22 Three former senior executives
of Tesco appeared in court on Thursday, charged with
fraud and false accounting at Britain's biggest supermarket
chain.
Christopher Bush, 50, who was managing director of Tesco UK,
Carl Rogberg, 49, who was UK finance director, and John Scouler,
48, who was UK food commercial director, were charged by the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) earlier this month with one count of
fraud by abuse of position and one count of false
accounting.
During a brief appearance at London's Westminster
Magistrates' Court, lawyers for the men said their clients would
plead not guilty.
They were told they would face trial at Southwark Crown
Court and were granted bail until their next court appearance on
Oct. 20.
The SFO said the alleged crimes occurred between February
and September 2014.
Tesco identified a 250 million pound ($327 million)
overstatement of first-half profit in September 2014 and the
discovery led to the suspension of eight senior members of staff
including Bush, Rogberg and Scouler.
It saw Tesco's shares plummet and plunged the firm into the
worst crisis in its near 100-year history.
The profit overstatement, discovered three weeks after Dave
Lewis took over as Chief Executive from the sacked Philip
Clarke, was later raised to 263 million pounds.
The SFO investigation into Tesco continues.
