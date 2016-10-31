LONDON Oct 31 Some 125 institutional funds have
filed a damages claim for more than 100 million pounds ($122
million) against British supermarket Tesco in relation
to its 2014 profit overstatement, the group coordinating the
legal action said on Monday.
Bentham Europe, which provides financial backing for group
claims, said the legal action will seek to prove that Tesco
breached the Financial Services & Markets Act by making
misleading statements to the stock market that omitted material
information and which were relied on by investors.
Tesco issued a statement to the Stock Exchange on Sept. 22,
2014, saying that during its final preparations for a results
announcement it had identified a 250 million pound ($304
million) overstatement of first-half profit, mainly due to
booking commercial deals with suppliers too early.
Tesco declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey)