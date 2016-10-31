(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Oct 31 Some 125 institutional funds have
filed a damages claim for more than 100 million pounds ($122
million) against British supermarket Tesco relating to
its 2014 profit overstatement, the group coordinating the legal
action said on Monday.
Bentham Europe, which provides financial backing for group
claims, said the legal action would seek to prove that Britain's
biggest retailer breached the law by making misleading
statements to the stock market that omitted material information
and which were relied on by investors when making investment
decisions.
"The claim will assert that Tesco's misstatements are in
clear breach of its obligations under the Financial Services &
Markets Act and investors must be compensated," said Jeremy
Marshall, Bentham Europe's chief investment officer.
A Tesco spokesman declined to comment on Bentham Europe's
statement.
Tesco issued a statement to the Stock Exchange on Sept. 22,
2014, saying that during its final preparations for an interim
results announcement it had identified a 250 million pound
overstatement of first-half profit, mainly due to booking
commercial deals with suppliers too early.
The discovery led to the suspension of eight senior members
of staff, sent Tesco's shares tumbling and plunged the company
into the worst crisis since Jack Cohen founded the business
nearly 100 years ago.
Three former senior executives of Tesco accused of fraud and
false accounting in relation to the profit overstatement will
stand trial in September next year.
Christopher Bush, 50, who was managing director of Tesco UK,
Carl Rogberg, 49, who was UK finance director, and John Scouler,
48, who was UK food commercial director, were charged by the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on Sept. 9 with one count of fraud by
abuse of position and one count of false accounting.
Last November Tesco agreed to pay $12 million to settle a
U.S. shareholder lawsuit. The retailer denied wrongdoing in
agreeing to settle.
($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Susan Thomas)