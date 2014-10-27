(Repeats OCT 24 story, no change to text)
* Ratings downgrades hit bonds and credit default swaps
* Agencies warn they could downgrade further
* Company does not face immediate liquidity issues
* Shares down a further 1.3 pct at market close
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 24 Investors demanded higher yields
to hold Tesco's debt on Friday while the cost of
insuring against default rose sharply after ratings downgrades
left Britain's biggest grocer hovering just above junk status.
Though Tesco does not face any short-term liquidity issues
and has significant spare cash and undrawn bank facilities at
its disposal, first-half interest costs amounted to almost 80
percent of its operating profit.
The group has lost more than 50 percent of its market value
this year after an accounting scandal and a string of profit
warnings that leave it facing multiple long-term challenges.
Its debt and pension deficit have also increased against a
backdrop of wider structural changes within the grocery sector
that have wrong-footed the once mighty operator.
As a result, all three credit ratings agencies warned that
they could downgrade Tesco further, raising the spectre of a
potential fall below investment grade, which would force many
investors to sell.
"The ratings remain on review for downgrade because Tesco
has not yet announced the outcome of its strategic review of the
UK business and how it plans to tackle the longer-term
challenges it faces," Moody's said.
Tesco said on Thursday that it was not comfortable with its
gearing and was looking at ways to raise cash. It would favour
the sale of assets and cost cuts before looking at a rights
issue, it said.
COSTLIER DEBT INSURANCE
On Friday its credit default swaps - derivatives used to
insure against a debt default - widened by 20 percent and the
spreads on its sterling bonds widened by 51 basis points against
UK government bonds.
Tesco revealed last month that it had found a 250 million
pound ($402 million) hole in its first-half profit, sending
shockwaves through the industry. It has since increased that to
263 million pounds and scrapped its full-year profit guidance.
A group of U.S. investors, meanwhile, have brought a lawsuit
against the company over the accounting scandal.
The former juggernaut of the retail sector has been battling
fierce competition and rapid changes in the way Britons shop
over the past few years. It is being squeezed by competition
from discounters Aldi and Lidl at the
lower end of the market and by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer
at the top.
Tesco's net debt rose to 7.5 billion pounds at the end of
the first-half of its 2014/15 financial year, from 7 billion
pounds the previous year.
It paid 271 million pounds in interest during the period,
against an operating profit that tumbled 78 percent year on year
to 347 million pounds. Operating profit does not take account of
interest payments.
While that shows the increasing pressures on the business,
ratings agency Fitch said that Tesco had access to undrawn bank
facilities of 2.7 billion pounds and a cash or cash equivalent
balance of 2.9 billion pounds at the end of the first half.
DIVIDEND CUT
Both Moody's and Fitch said that previously announced
measures, such as a 75 percent cut to the interim dividend and a
reduction in capital expenditure to 2.1 billion pounds, also
helped the retailer's short-term financial flexibility.
Analysts expect Tesco to take a similar cut to its final
dividend at the end of the full year to enable the group to
lower prices and increase staffing numbers.
Finance director Alan Stewart, in the job for only one
month, told analysts on Thursday that Tesco had a strong funding
profile and that his priority was to get the company in the
right shape for the future.
"The redemptions we have in the next couple of years are
relatively low in terms of our overall leverage," he said. "And
that's a good position and it's a measure of the prudence with
which the capital has been structured."
Tesco shares were also dented on Friday by a flurry of
negative broker comments, finishing the day down 1.3 percent to
give the group a market capitalisation of 13.7 billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6219 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Alex
Chambers; Editing by David Goodman)