LONDON Oct 24 The cost of insuring against
Tesco defaulting on its debt shot up on Friday, after
ratings agency Moody's downgraded Britain's biggest grocer and
left the troubled group hovering one notch above junk status.
Tesco, which has lost more than 50 percent of its market
value this year due to an accounting scandal and a string of
profit warnings, saw its credit default swaps - derivatives used
to insure against a default - widen by 25 percent on Friday.
Tesco's CDS levels had remained stable on Thursday after the
group reported its delayed half-year results, but they shot up
on Friday after Moody's and Fitch both downgraded the firm after
the stock market closed.
Tesco's 5-year CDS was 34 basis points, or 25 percent, wider
at 165 basis points, making it the worst performer on the Main
index.
"The ratings remain on review for downgrade because Tesco
has not yet announced the outcome of its strategic review of the
UK business and how it plans to tackle the longer-term
challenges it faces due to the structural changes in the UK
grocery retail industry," Moody's said.
Tesco shares were also dented on Friday by a flurry of
negative broker comments, down 1.7 percent at 168 pence at 1114
GMT.
Deutsche Bank cut its price target to 180 pence from 220
pence, while Exane BNP Paribas cut its target to 180 from 190
pence, reiterating their "hold" and "neutral" ratings
respectively.
BESI Research cut its "fair value" to 145 pence from 165
pence, maintaining its "sell" stance and stating: "We think
Tesco remains at risk of a downgrade in its credit rating to
junk status."
