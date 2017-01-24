LONDON Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor
about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on
Tuesday.
A spokesman for the supermarket group said it was aware of a
claim filed by Manning & Napier, the U.S. fund manager, and
would be filing a defence shortly.
Manning & Napier declined to comment. However, the Financial
Times reported that the fund manager said it suffered losses of
$212 million because of Tesco's accounting irregularities.
Tesco is already defending a more than 100 million pounds
($125 million) claim from a group of 125 institutional investors
that was filed last October.
Tesco issued a statement to the Stock Exchange on Sept. 22,
2014, saying that during its final preparations for an interim
results announcement it had identified a 250 million pound
overstatement of first-half profit, mainly because it booked
commercial deals with suppliers too early.
The discovery led to the suspension of eight senior members
of staff, sent Tesco's shares tumbling and plunged the company
into the worst crisis in its near 100-year history.
Three former senior executives of Tesco accused of fraud and
false accounting are due to stand trial in September.
Christopher Bush, who was managing director of Tesco UK,
Carl Rogberg, who was UK finance director, and John Scouler,
who was UK food commercial director, were charged by the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) last September with one count of
fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting.
Late last year it emerged that Philip Clarke, the former
chief executive of Tesco and Kevin Grace, its former group
commercial director, would not face charges.
The SFO's more than two-year-long investigation into Tesco
remains active.
The profit overstatement, identified three weeks after Dave
Lewis took over as CEO from Clarke, was later raised to 263
million pounds.
In November 2015 Tesco agreed to pay $12 million to settle a
U.S. shareholder lawsuit. The retailer denied wrongdoing in
agreeing to settle.
($1 = 0.7990 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Grant McCool)