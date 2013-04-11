LONDON, April 11 Britain has decided not to
invite Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to Margaret
Thatcher's funeral next week, a government source told Reuters
on Thursday, a snub likely to deepen a bitter diplomatic dispute
over the Falkland Islands.
The source said it would be normal protocol to invite
representatives from every country with which Britain enjoys
"normal" diplomatic relations to the funeral, but said
Thatcher's family had objected to Fernandez being invited.
"It's about adhering to her family's wishes," the source
said, adding that discussions were taking place to determine
whether a more junior representative from Argentina could be
invited instead.
Thatcher, 87, who died on Monday, led Britain at the time of
the 1982 Falklands war ordering her armed forces to repel an
Argentine invasion of the contested South Atlantic archipelago
which Argentina calls Las Malvinas. Fernandez has mounted an
increasingly vocal campaign to renegotiate its sovereignty.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)