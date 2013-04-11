* Thatcher's funeral will be held in London on Wednesday
* More than 2,000 invites will be sent out
* Thatcher led Britain in 1982 Falklands war
* Argentina calls move "another provocation"
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, April 11 Britain will not invite
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to Margaret Thatcher's
funeral next week in a snub likely to deepen a long-running
diplomatic dispute over the Falkland Islands.
Thatcher, 87, who died on Monday, led Britain at the time of
the 1982 Falklands war ordering her armed forces to repel an
Argentine invasion of the contested South Atlantic archipelago
which Argentina calls Las Malvinas.
Just over 30 years later, memories of the conflict remain
raw and Fernandez has mounted a campaign to renegotiate the
islands' sovereignty, lobbying Pope Francis on the issue and
rejecting a referendum last month in which Falkland residents
voted to remain a British Overseas Territory.
A government source told Reuters that every country with
whom Britain enjoys "normal" diplomatic relations was being
invited to Wednesday's funeral, but Thatcher's family had
objected to Fernandez attending.
"It's about adhering to her family's wishes," the source
said. A government spokesman said Argentina's ambassador to
Britain would be invited, and that was in keeping with protocol.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper, without citing its sources,
reported that Thatcher's children Mark and Carol said they felt
it would be "inappropriate" for anyone from Argentina to be
there after government officials floated the idea.
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman brushed off the
apparent snub.
"It does not matter to me to be invited to a place where I
don't want to go," he told a local radio station. "It is another
provocation. The woman died, let the family mourn her in peace".
Prime Minister David Cameron's office made it clear on
Thursday that invitations will be sent far and wide.
"Around 200 states, territories and international
organisations are being invited to send an official
representative to the funeral service," a spokesman said.
"We have invited those countries and institutions with whom
we have normal diplomatic relations."
FALKLANDS THEME
Members of parliament from Thatcher's ruling Conservative
party have hailed Britain's victory in the Falklands war as one
of her greatest achievements and her funeral is expected to
follow a Falklands theme.
More than 700 armed forces personnel will take part in the
ceremony and the 10 coffin bearers will be drawn from regiments
and units that played a pivotal role in the conflict.
The war boosted Thatcher's flagging political fortunes at
the time and cemented her image as a patriotic defender of what
was left of Britain's Empire, helping her win a landslide
victory at a general election in 1983.
In a ceremonial funeral with military honours and attended
by Queen Elizabeth, Thatcher's coffin will be drawn on a gun
carriage by six horses through London to a service at St Paul's
Cathedral, a format that has drawn criticism from some
politicians and commentators for its pomp and public expense.
Invitations to more than 2,000 guests will be sent out on
Friday. Mikhail Gorbachev, 82, the last leader of the Soviet
leader, will not be able to attend because of ill health, his
spokesman said on Thursday.
Nancy Reagan, 91, the widow of Thatcher's great political
U.S. ally Ronald Reagan, will also not be able to make the trip.
Cameron's office said those who have already said they will
attend include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, FW de
Klerk, the last President of apartheid South Africa, and
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
It said invitations would be extended to all surviving
British prime ministers and surviving former U.S. presidents,
former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and a representative of
South Africa's Nelson Mandela, who is 94 and in poor health.
