Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves from her front doorstep as she returns home after leaving hospital, in London November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Seven suits worn by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher before she took up office will go on sale for up to 1,500 pounds each on Monday.

A bright turquoise ensemble she wore on the day she was elected leader of the Conservative Party in February 1975 and a striking yellow dress and jacket are included in the sale by Christie's in London.

Other outfits include a gold and silver cocktail ensemble and a dark greatcoat with distinctive red lapel stitching.

"When you see the pieces in the flesh, the first thing that comes to mind is how powerful they are and how much they stand out," said a Christie's spokeswoman.

"It definitely shows that she was a woman in politics and she was making a name for herself and what she wore was a very important part of that."

Thatcher, 87, was Prime Minister between 1979 and 1990 - the "iron lady" as a Soviet journalist once called her for her uncompromising stance against foes both foreign and domestic.

Only a limited number of her personal items have ever been sold and her suits could fetch more than their 1,500 pound price tag after an exhibition showing the auction items have already attracted much interest, the spokeswoman added.

A black handbag Thatcher was carrying in a picture with former U.S. President Ronald Reagan sold for 25,000 pounds in a charity auction last year.

(Reporting by Limei Hoang and Karolin Schaps; editing by Steve Addison)