Linkin Park scores Billboard 200 top spot with 'One More Light'
LOS ANGELES California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.
PARIS Right in the heart of Paris, sandwiched between the Champs-Elysees and the River Seine, sits Avenue Winston Churchill.
So why not a Rue Margaret Thatcher, some French politicians are asking.
A conservative city counsellor, Jerome Dubus, will propose that the French capital pay homage to Britain's outspoken former prime minister by naming a street after her at the next council meeting this month. Thatcher died on April 8.
But in a country where centuries-long tensions with its neighbour across the Channel linger - the avenue commemorating Britain's role in World War Two notwithstanding - the idea is not without its critics.
The president of the council's communist and far-left party, Ian Brossat, countered with a proposal to rename a square or street for Bobby Sands, the IRA prisoner who died in a 1981 hunger strike in protest over British rule in Northern Island to which Thatcher refused to yield.
"Lacking any personality and a leader, the UMP (conservative party) is looking for its good fairy in the past, and across the Channel," Brossat wrote in a short statement.
Thatcher's death has divided public opinion in Britain, where opponents of her free-market ideology have spoken against the blunt politician dubbed the "Iron Lady."
In London, government ministers have proposed erecting a statue of Thatcher in city landmark Trafalgar Square, whose central column honours the 1805 naval victory of Lord Nelson ... over France. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mark John and Sonya Hepinstall)
