The coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is carried from the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in the Palace of Westminster to a hearse, as it makes its way to St Paul's Cathedral for her funeral service, in London April 17, 2013. Reuters/Steve Parsons/Pool

LONDON About two dozen opponents of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher turned their backs on her funeral procession and some others booed as her coffin passed through central London on a gun carriage on Wednesday.

One man held up a placard "Boo!" and some shouted "scum" while others clapped, threw flowers along the route and cheered for Britain's longest serving prime minister of the 20th Century, Reuters reporters said.

Thousands of supporters lined the route from Westminster to St Paul's Cathedral.

Polls have shown that many are unhappy that the estimated 10-million pound bill for the funeral is being picked up by the taxpayer, while some left-wing lawmakers say the pomp-filled funeral is excessive. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)