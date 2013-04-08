LONDON, April 8 Actress Meryl Streep, who won an
Oscar for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 film
"The Iron Lady", praised the former British prime minister on
Monday as a pioneer for the role of women in politics.
Britain's first and only female political leader died on
Monday, aged 87, after suffering a stroke.
Streep, 63, described Thatcher as a trailblazer, "willingly
or unwillingly", for female political leaders. "To me she was a
figure of awe for her personal strength and grit," the American
actress said in a statement.
"To have given women and girls around the world reason to
supplant fantasies of being princesses with a different dream:
the real-life option of leading their nation; this was
groundbreaking and admirable."
Streep paid tribute to Thatcher for rising to the position
of prime minister from her upbringing as a grocer's daughter on
the back of her own hard work.
The multi-Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that the
right-wing Thatcher divided opinion. But Streep said Thatcher
deserved credit for standing by her convictions despite the
"special hatred and ridicule, unprecedented in my opinion,
levelled in our time at a public figure who was not a mass
murderer".
Streep said she was honoured to try to imagine Thatcher's
late life journey in playing her in "Iron Lady" but only really
had a "glancing understanding" of Thatcher's struggles.
"I wish to convey my respectful condolences to her family
and many friends," she said.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Mark Heinrich)