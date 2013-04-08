Former British prime minister and Conservative party leader Baroness Margaret Thatcher arrives for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of former British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath at Westminster Abbey in London November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/Files

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama mourned the late Margaret Thatcher on Monday, saying "America has lost a true friend" who strengthened U.S. ties with Britain and helped win the Cold War.

Obama led an outpouring of U.S. affection for the "Iron Lady" of British politics who died on Monday after a stroke. As prime minister, Thatcher was an important ally to American leaders throughout the 1980s, developing close ties with Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

"With the passing of Baroness Margaret Thatcher, the world has lost one of the great champions of freedom and liberty, and America has lost a true friend," Obama said in a statement.

Obama, who has two young daughters, Malia and Sasha, said Thatcher, a grocer's daughter who rose to become Britain's first female prime minister, "stands as an example to our daughters that there is no glass ceiling that can't be shattered."

Thatcher was closely aligned with Reagan in building up defenses against the Soviet Union, policies that were seen as important to the eventual breakup of the Soviet bloc and the end of the Cold War.

"She knew that with strength and resolve we could win the Cold War and extend freedom's promise," Obama said.

"Here in America, many of us will never forget her standing shoulder to shoulder with President Reagan, reminding the world that we are not simply carried along by the currents of history - we can shape them with moral conviction, unyielding courage and iron will," he said.

