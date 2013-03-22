By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 The controversial Tony
awards-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" opened in London to
mixed reviews on Friday in its debut outside the United States.
The musical, by the creators of the animated TV comedy
"South Park", is an expletive-filled satire of two Mormon
missionaries from Salt Lake City sent to Africa to win converts.
Writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone have the Mormons confront
a thuggish one-eyed warlord terrorising terminally ill villagers
in Uganda in a world where AIDS is dominant and female
circumcision rife.
The show, by Parker and Stone in collaboration with "Avenue
Q" co-creator Robert Lopez, opened on Broadway in March 2011 to
wide acclaim and won nine Tony awards, Broadway's highest
honours.
The musical opened in London's West End theatre district on
Thursday after a month of previews with a host of celebrities in
attendance, including "Homeland" actor Damian Lewis and actress
Kate Winslet with husband Ned RocknRoll.
Aggressive promotion, with billboards across London, and
limited ticket sales helped create a buzz about the show at a
time when theatres are using various schemes to fill seats and
draw in new audiences.
Tickets to evening performances are sold out until June with
a new batch of tickets released on Friday. The show's promoters
are also holding a daily lottery which hands out 20 tickets.
Figures from the Society of London Theatre showed they
earned 530 million pounds ($830 million) in 2012, a marginal
rise on 2011, when attendance nudged up to 14 million.
Musicals dominated the West End last year with attendance of
8 million, a fall of 3 percent on 2011.
"The Book of Mormon", starring American actors Gavin Creel
and Jared Gertner as the two mis-matched missionaries, received
a mixed reception from London critics.
Theatre critic Henry Hitchings from London's Evening
Standard newspaper said some theatergoers were bound to find the
show puerile or offensive.
"Yet this is an affectionate portrait of culture clash and
friendship, which parodies several classic musicals," he wrote,
giving the show a four out of five-star rating.
"It manages the unlikely trick of rolling offensiveness and
morality into a single package. For all its cartoonish devilry,
it ends up feeling benign, joyous and even cuddly."
Telegraph critic Charles Spencer found it hard to warm to
the show, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
whose beliefs centre on the Book of Mormon, an easy target.
"The Book of Mormon" strikes me as a decadent and
self-indulgent musical, and its mixture of satire and syrup
ultimately proves repellent," wrote Spencer. "I am the first to
concede however that this is likely to be a minority view."
The Guardian called it "mildly amusing" while the
Independent said the songs were not particularly memorable but
"have bounce and bite and colour".
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Erica Billingham)