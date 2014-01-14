* Intimate indoor venue complements open-air Globe theatre
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 14 London has a new theatre lit
entirely by candles, transporting audiences back 400 years to
the kind of performances seen on winter nights in Shakespeare's
time.
Constructed mainly of oak, the building sits alongside the
established open-air Globe theatre on the south bank of the
Thames - but it offers a very different experience by
replicating an indoor playhouse of the early 17th century.
While the Globe's thatched amphitheatre is breezy and holds
more than 1,500 people, the new Sam Wanamaker Playhouse - named
after the American actor and director who came up with the idea
for both venues - is intimate, with just 340 seats.
Stepping inside is like entering an antique marquetry box,
with the flickering candlelight illuminating woodwork and a
painted ceiling that make a fine setting for the inward-looking
psychological dramas of the Jacobean period.
In many ways the small indoor space is an "anti-Globe,"
according to artistic director Dominic Dromgoole, whose
production of John Webster's dark tragedy "The Duchess of Malfi"
opened there on Jan. 9.
Modelled on drawings that fell out of an old book in the
library at Worcester College, Oxford, in the 1960s, the new
playhouse offers a wintertime option for Dromgoole and his team.
The second venue builds on the outdoor success of the Globe,
which has been putting on shows since 1997 and had its first
transfer to Broadway in November. Given the British weather, the
Globe can only operate from April to October,
The sketches that form the basis for the 7.5 million pounds
($12.4 million) project are the earliest surviving evidence of
what an indoor Jacobean theatre would have looked like, although
the final building is not a copy of any particular historical
venue.
The idea of heading inside in the winter months would have
been very familiar to William Shakespeare and his peers - as
would the choice of play.
SKULL BENEATH THE SKIN
"The Duchess of Malfi" was first performed by the King's Men
acting company to which Shakespeare belonged at a similar indoor
theatre across the river at Blackfriars in 1613 or 1614.
It is a tale of corruption, murder and madness that exposes
the dark side of human nature, prompting the poet T.S. Eliot
famously to describe Webster as a dramatist who "saw the skull
beneath the skin".
With a macabre scene of waxwork corpses and a grave-digging
semi-werewolf duke, Webster piles on a surreal horror that gains
a claustrophobic immediacy in the small candle-lit theatre.
The show burns through dozens of beeswax candles to
illuminate the action, some in candelabras and others held by
the actors, although a certain amount of artificial electric
light does leak in through internal windows in some scenes.
The effect is unique, with the candlelight reflecting off
the actors' white neck ruffs and glittering from the golden
dress worn by Gemma Arterton - a former Bond girl in the movie
"Quantum of Solace" - who plays the doomed duchess.
The play will have its press night on Jan. 15 but the show,
which also includes period music, is already getting rave
write-ups on Twitter from those who have seen it, with visitors
describing the setting as "gorgeous" and "amazing".
Dromgoole is preparing next to present other works from more
of Shakespeare's contemporaries - including Francis Beaumont and
John Marston - as well as an opera by Francesco Cavalli and
several concerts.
Naked flames will be centre-stage in all these shows, a fact
that has required careful liaison with health and safety
officers - especially as the original Globe theatre burned down
400 years ago when its thatch caught fire during a performance
of Shakespeare's "Henry VIII".
