(Adds details)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON May 27 Ex-Thomas Cook boss
Harriet Green is to donate around 3 million pounds from a bumper
share payout to a charity chosen by the parents of two British
children who died during one of the firm's holidays in Corfu in
2006.
The media storm over the deaths was reignited after an
inquest this month returned a verdict of unlawful killing from
carbon monoxide poisoning, with Thomas Cook criticised for
having been slow to apologise to the family.
British media also criticised it for receiving more in
compensation for the deaths from the hotel on the Greek island
than the children's parents.
Green, who surprisingly quit as Thomas Cook CEO in November
after two years successfully turning the company around, has
faced criticism in the media for her handling of the incident
during her tenure.
She told Reuters on Wednesday that media reports that she
refused to meet the parents to apologise and that it was she who
had started the process to seek damages for Thomas Cook from the
group that owns the hotel over the incident were false.
Last week, current CEO Peter Fankhauser apologised to the
family in person and the firm said it had donated its
compensation payout to Unicef. Thomas Cook was not immediately
available for comment about Green's remarks.
Green is due to receive 7 million Thomas Cook shares in
July, worth around 10 million pounds ($15 million) currently,
that had been part of her remuneration package.
"I have now reached out to the parents of Bobby and Christi
Shepherd. On the basis that Thomas Cook are due to give me 7
million shares, I have told the parents that I will donate one
third of that to a charity of their choice," she said.
Green said that while in charge of Thomas Cook she had
written to the children's father to offer a meeting but received
no reply.
She said the litigation process against the owners of the
hotel where the children died was already under way when she
joined and that she had not been aware of any compensation
received whilst she was CEO.
"This terrible tragedy did not happen on my watch ... All of
my actions were to make Thomas Cook strong so that this did not
happen again," said Green, who is still on gardening leave from
the firm and "exploring options".
"I hold my head incredibly high about the work I did to save
Thomas Cook, the work I did to put health and safety at the
centre of the agenda ... My regret is that we didn't meet (the
family) before the inquest and that I didn't handle the
inquest."
Green oversaw a programme of job cuts and store closures to
help reduce Thomas Cook's debt and raise profits, sending its
market valuation from 148 million pounds to around 2 billion
pounds. Her exit in November rattled investors.
(Editing by Alison Williams)