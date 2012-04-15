By Chris Helgren
| ON BOARD MS BALMORAL, April 15
sound of a ship's whistle in the North Atlantic, relatives of
some of the more than 1,500 people who died when the Titanic
sank after hitting an iceberg remembered their ancestors in a
poignant ceremony a century later.
On a still, starry night and with little glare from the
moon, the memorial cruise ship MS Balmoral floated above the
wreckage of the famous 'unsinkable' luxury liner precisely 100
years to the day it foundered.
"At 2:20 am all was quiet, as it would have been 100 years
ago when it went deathly quiet, when the screaming stopped,"
British Titanic historian Philip Littlejohn told Reuters on
Sunday. Littlejohn's grandfather, Alexander Littlejohn, was a
1st class steward in charge of lifeboat 13 when the ship began
to go down.
About 700 people were rescued that night, including his
grandfather, but there were too few lifeboats to save the rest.
David Haisman, 74, a retired seaman from the English port
town of Southampton, mourned the loss of his grandfather who had
been on his way to Seattle to start a new life in the United
States with his wife and daughter.
"I've been brought up with the story but now I could feel
it," he said.
"My mother used to tell me how she got into lifeboat 14 and
her feet became soaked with the 3 to 4 inches of water that
remained in the bottom despite bailing."
The last time she saw her father was when he cupped his
hands and shouted "I'll see you in New York".
The story of the world's most famous maritime disaster has
gripped the world's imagination, inspiring Hollywood films.
While some of those on board the memorial cruise were
relatives of the victims, others had paid thousands of pounds in
order to retrace the vessel's fateful journey from Southampton
to New York.
The ship, the biggest in the world at the time, foundered in
frigid Atlantic waters off Newfoundland on April 15, 1912.
On Saturday, Balmoral's ship's whistle pierced the air at
11.40 pm, the exact time the Titanic hit the iceberg, followed
by a two-minute silence.
"I had this feeling that this is the place where all the
suffering went on," said retired seaman Haisman of the sombre
moment.
Most of Balmoral's 1,300 passengers then squeezed onto the
deck for a service and hymns, and to watch three wreaths be
thrown into the calm waters at 2.20am Sunday morning, the moment
she sank.
Members of the Belgian quintet ensemble Grupetto played in
honour of the band members who played on even as the Titanic
went under the waves.
The sky was clear and the nearest iceberg was about 100
nautical miles north.
"It's just so moving, it feels like you were part of
something so special," said Susie Millar, a journalist from
Northern Ireland whose great grandfather Thomas Millar had
worked at Harland and Wolff, the shipyard where the Titanic had
been built, before becoming a crew member.
He was one of the people who lost their lives when it sank.
"As the wreaths went in, I thought of people in the
lifeboats as the Titanic sank, who didn't know whether they
would be rescued or not," she said.
"It all happened in real time and I thought that people
wouldn't have had time to say all their goodbyes, it all
happened so fast."
The anniversary was marked in other parts of the world too,
including Belfast, the ship's birthplace, where a plaque was
unveiled listing the names of those who were lost, including 28
from the city.
Professor Robert Ballard, the American oceanographer who
found the wreck in 1985, said he'd been moved to tears as he
joined relatives of the dead for the Belfast ceremony.
Meanwhile, on a beautiful lakeside in Ireland's west coast
county of Mayo, people in the tiny village of Lahardane gathered
to hear a bell toll for the 11 locals who died onboard, and
three joyful rings for the three who survived.
(Additional reporting by Ivan Little in Belfast and Georgina
Cooper in Addergoole; Writing by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)