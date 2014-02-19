LONDON Feb 19 Britain's second-biggest postal
company TNT Post is to double its London workforce to 2,000 this
year as it steps up its challenge to the dominance of Royal Mail
.
TNT Post, owned by Dutch mail group PostNL, wants
to establish a complete British delivery network by 2015,
providing nationwide competition on the last leg of deliveries
for the first time in Royal Mail's centuries of service.
The new entrant began its end-to-end delivery service, which
involves collecting, sorting and delivering post without using
recently privatised Royal Mail at all, in April 2012.
As well as Manchester in northern England, it now serves
central, west and south west London, with the new jobs being
created to lead expansion in the capital.
Royal Mail has said that such competition could threaten its
ability to sustain a six-days-a-week universal service. Its
concern is that TNT Post can target delivery of only the most
profitable parts of the post and ignore the rest.
Across the rest of Britain, TNT Post collects and sorts post
before handing it over to Royal Mail for delivery.
TNT Post's ambitions took a big step forward in December
when PostNL signed a joint venture with Lloyds Banking Group's
mid-market private equity group LDC to fund the
expansion of its British delivery service. PostNL has a 40
percent stake in the partnership.