By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, June 13
firm TNT Post will expand deliveries in London next week, in its
latest move challenging state-owned Royal Mail's dominance.
TNT Post, which is owned by Dutch mail group PostNL
and handles 3.8 billion items a year in the Britain,
wants to deliver business post to doorsteps across the UK in
five years time.
This would provide Royal Mail with competition on the "final
mile" for the first time in its more than 370 years of service.
Royal Mail has criticised the move as threatening to
jeopardise its ability to sustain a universal six days a week,
anywhere service. Its concern is that TNT Post can target
delivery to only the most profitable parts of the post bag and
ignore the rest.
Britain, meanwhile, is aiming to privatise Royal Mail this
year via a London stock market listing.
Last month, the government appointed Goldman Sachs
and UBS as the lead banks to run the initial public
offering (IPO), which could value Royal Mail at 2-3 billion
pounds, making it Britain's biggest privatisation for 20 years.
TNT Post UK Chief Executive Nick Wells welcomed the
flotation plans, arguing that privatisation would make Royal
Mail and the industry more competitive. He also disagreed its
roll out would hit Royal Mail's universal service obligation.
"If you look at other international markets where end-to-end
competition does already exist, in places like Germany, the
Netherlands, Sweden, Spain... the universal service was not
under threat and indeed quality has increased and prices were
kept at a reasonable level," Wells told Reuters.
"Look at other markets, can you imagine an air travel market
where there is only one dominant supplier? Prices would go up
and services would deteriorate. I think this is good for Royal
Mail and good for the industry."
TNT has been delivering mail in west London for over a year
and said from next week it will now do the same in south west
London. Elsewhere, the firm currently collects and sorts post
before handing it over to Royal Mail to deliver what is known as
the 'final mile' to residential addresses and businesses.
Together with its parent company, TNT Post is hunting for a
partner to help fund a national roll out that could put 20,000
orange and black clad postal workers on Britain's streets.