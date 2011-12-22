LONDON Dec 22 The world's four biggest
cigarette groups dropped their legal challenge on Thursday to an
English ban on displaying tobacco products in shops after the UK
government made concessions and due to delays in adopting rules
defining the scope of the ban.
The four - Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco,
British American Tobacco and Philip Morris --
had called for a judicial review, but since then the UK
government has delayed the timing of the ban and altered details
of how cigarettes should be hidden from view in shops.
The display ban will take effect for large retailers on
April 6, 2012, and in April 2015 for small retailers in England.
Japan Tobacco said its decision was taken due to the UK
Department of Health's decision not to approve final rules until
March 2012 at the earliest and so this meant little time for the
English High Court to make a decision before the ban took
effect.
"The delays experienced in the English display ban
regulations being put in place mean that we have been left with
no other alternative but to discontinue this challenge," said
Martin Southgate, managing director of JTI UK in a statement.
BAT added that the UK government had made significant
changes to the display ban to cut the burden on small retailers
and so it had decided to withdraw its challenge and concentrate
on working with retailers to deal with other difficulties the
ban will pose.