LONDON, March 14 Chris Evans, the new host of BBC TV's popular "Top Gear" motoring show apologised on Monday for a stunt filmed near the Cenotaph war memorial in central London after widespread condemnation for showing a lack of respect.

Images splashed across the pages of British newspapers, showed the show's co-host, U.S. actor Matt LeBlanc, speeding and spinning a car along a deserted Whitehall, the road near Parliament which is home to government offices as well as the Cenotaph, focal point for Britain's Remembrance Day services.

"It does not look good at all," Evans told listeners of his BBC Radio programme. "On behalf of the Top Gear team and Matt, I would like to apologise unreservedly for what these images seem to portray."

Retired army officer Colonel Richard Kemp said the filming on Sunday was an error of judgement and that Westminster Council should never have allowed it to go ahead.

The council in turn said the BBC producers had gone beyond what was agreed and had never given approval for the car to carry out wheelspins down Whitehall.

The episode is the latest controversy to be generated by Top Gear which has offended Mexicans, Argentines, Germans, Indians, truck drivers, cyclists and environmentalists among others over the years.

Last year, the BBC decided not to renew the contract of former presenter Jeremy Clarkson, whose blunt banter and swagger helped the show become a global success but also generated controversy, after he punched a member of the production team, leading to the hiring of Evans and ex-"Friends" star LeBlanc.

Sunday's stunt also upset finance minister George Osborne who was working nearby on his annual budget statement to be delivered on Wednesday.

"Trying to write my Budget, despite noisy episode of @BBC_TopGear being filmed outside on Horseguards Parade. Keep it down please," he said on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)